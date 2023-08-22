Advertise With Us
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer

Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer Tanisha Pughsley.
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer Tanisha Pughsley.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man on trial for the murder of a Montgomery police officer has been found guilty.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Brandon Webster, 28, on two counts of capital murder in the 2020 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer Tanisha Pughsley. One count was for killing her while a protection order was in place. The other was for killing her during a burglary.

Webster was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was also convicted of the attempted assault of another man who was in the home at the time of Pughsley’s death.

Pughsley was killed on July 6, 2020 at age 27. She had a restraining order against Webster following previous physical violence. The order said he also stalked, harassed and threatened her.

Pughsley was originally from Chicago but got her degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University. She had been with the Montgomery Police Department for four years.

