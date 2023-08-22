Advertise With Us
Family of Gulf Shores mayor loses home to Maui wildfire

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft shared his heartbreak after his daughter’s family lost its home to the wildfire in Maui.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family with connections to Alabama lost its home in the Maui wildfire.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft shared his heartbreak after his daughter’s family lost its home to the fire in Maui, saying, “It’s a nightmare beyond most anything you can imagine.“

“I don’t know of any place in the world that exists like that,” he said of Lahaina.

Craft described Lahaina before the fires as a one-of-a-kind place that his daughter and her family called home. They lost their house and several rental properties in the fire.

”They’ve got a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old. And the 7-year-old wants to go back to school and wants to see his friends. And there’s no place for him to live,” said Craft.

For now, the family is staying in Gulf Shores while they determine their future. Craft said they will be OK since they have each other. But he said he worries about those who aren’t as fortunate.

”There are a lot of people that I believe are gone, and we don’t have a clue how many so far, particularly that major homeless situation out there,“ he said.

Craft returned from the area just days before the fires began. Now his family is mourning those lost and grieving for their community as they hold on to the memories they made in Maui.

WSFA 12 News’ company Gray Television has partnered with the Salvation Army to help Maui in the aftermath of the fires. Donations can be made by texting “FIRE RELIEF” to 51555.

