Gen-Z rethinking college majors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As college costs continue to rise, the next wave of college students is taking a more strategic approach when it comes to their choices. A recent Fidelity Investments® study revealed that 7-in-10 recent college graduates would reconsider what they studied in order to get a better return on their investment.

The study also found that while 59% of recent college graduates think they would have ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO) if they didn’t go to college, the next generation embraces thoughtful decision making as they narrow down their options with ‘fear of losing out’ (FOLO) on their investment top of mind. They understand the importance of considering cost and maximizing career impact when selecting which college or university will best suit them.

