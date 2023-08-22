Heat wave still sizzles

(WALA) - The heat wave sizzles and the tropics are still active.

The heat wave not only continues this week it is likely to be hotter than ever. In fact, the forecast is for 100°+ from Wednesday through Sunday. Breaking record highs will be possible each day the rest of the week. There’s even an outside chance the all-time record high of 105° is in play this week, particularly on Wednesday.

At least it won’t be horribly humid, so the heat index values top out around 110° instead of 115°+.

It will likely stay dry until Sunday or early next week.

Tropics: We’re continuing to track activity in the tropics. There’s Emily and Gert in the Atlantic, but those two are already falling apart. There’s Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean headed for the Dominican Republic. There’s a wave off Africa that will likely develop in the coming days. Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in south Texas and has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

