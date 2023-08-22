Advertise With Us
Heat will intensify this week; tracking the tropics

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat is only going to be getting more intense and we’ve pointed out this will be the worst heat of the entire summer. Yes, that means worse than any heat we’ve previously experienced and we’ve experienced quite a bit. There won’t be very many showers out there ,and that’s a bad thing cause drought conditions will only worsen. We need a big soaking but there are none to be had. Highs will be in the 100-105 degree range each day through the weekend with “feel like” temps between 110-115.

In the Tropics, things are still very active out there. The Depression in the Gulf is now Tropical Storm Harold and it makes landfall today in south Texas, but the other systems will stay away from us but we still have a long way to go. The active part of the season doesn’t end till Oct 15th.

