Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An indictment has been issued by a Mississippi grand jury against the woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder for allegedly shooting her husband back in March.

A trial date has not been set.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing the night before the shooting.

The sheriff told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment the next morning and defuse the situation before being shot.

The shooting occurred on a Facebook live stream.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.