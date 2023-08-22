Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly fatally shot a man in an incident captured on Facebook Live.(Source: Lowndes County MS. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An indictment has been issued by a Mississippi grand jury against the woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder for allegedly shooting her husband back in March.

A trial date has not been set.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing the night before the shooting.

The sheriff told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment the next morning and defuse the situation before being shot.

The shooting occurred on a Facebook live stream.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Community demanding city council for transparency, ask to see Jawan Dallas body camera footage
Community demanding city council for transparency, ask to see Jawan Dallas body camera footage
911 caller finds body floating in Mobile Bay
911 caller finds body floating in Mobile Bay
911 caller finds body floating in Mobile Bay
911 caller finds body floating in Mobile Bay
More calls to release body cam footage of Jawan Dallas incident
More calls to release body cam footage of Jawan Dallas incident
High temperatures aren't slowing down
Dangerous heat wave intensifies Wednesday