Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man charged with child abuse after allegedly assaulting 9-year-old boy

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44-year-old Mobile man facing a child abuse charged is out on bond after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

Mobile police said they were called to Springhill Medical Center around 7 p.m. Friday regarding an assault complaint. Authorities said Andre Hunt had alleged assaulted the boy.

Hunt is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, according to police.

Hunt was released after posting a $7,500 bond. He has a court date scheduled Sept. 5, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
UPDATE: Archbishop releases video addressing situation with former priest Alex Crow
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Alex Crow
UPDATE: Archbishop releases video addressing situation with former priest Alex Crow
Generic Water
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
FILE - A three-judge panel lifted the ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from...
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says