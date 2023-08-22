Man charged with child abuse after allegedly assaulting 9-year-old boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44-year-old Mobile man facing a child abuse charged is out on bond after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

Mobile police said they were called to Springhill Medical Center around 7 p.m. Friday regarding an assault complaint. Authorities said Andre Hunt had alleged assaulted the boy.

Hunt is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, according to police.

Hunt was released after posting a $7,500 bond. He has a court date scheduled Sept. 5, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.