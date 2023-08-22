Advertise With Us
Man in Florida prison for murder gets life sentence for attempted murder of guard

Tijuan Isaac
Tijuan Isaac(Santa Rosa County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A man already in prison for a 2013 Florida murder has also been sentenced to life in prison for one count of attempted second-degree murder of a correctional officer, Florida’s Office of State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit announced Monday.

A Santa Rosa County jury on Thursday found Tijuan Isaac guilty of attempted second-degree murder of a correctional officer and possession of a weapon in a state correctional institution. Circuit Court Judge Scott Duncan immediately handed Isaac the life sentence for the attempted murder charge and 15 years for the weapon possession charge, according to prosecutors.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 19, 2021. Prosecutors said that when a guard at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution was inspecting the cell adjacent to the Isaac’s cell, Isaac came out of his cell with a homemade weapon in his hand. He charged at the guard and chased him around the cell block until the officer was able to escape to safety, officials said.

Isaac was already serving a prison sentence for a 2013 murder in Volusia County, Fla. He also received additional prison time last year for sending threatening letters from prison to two judges in Volusia County, the state attorney’s office said.

