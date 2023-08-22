Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County District Attorney’s Office still looking for information and witnesses in Alex Crow investigation

District Attorney Keith Blackwood says his office is still looking to speak with witnesses from...
District Attorney Keith Blackwood says his office is still looking to speak with witnesses from the archdiocese.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators say former priest Alex Crow still remains in Italy after allegedly fleeing the country with an 18-year-old girl. Mobile County District Keith Blackwood says his office is working with the archdiocese to get more evidence in this investigation.

“We appreciate the archbishop’s statement that he released yesterday,” said Blackwood. “We’re currently working with the archdiocese to retrieve documents that would be in their possession.”

In that statement, Archbishop Thomas Rodi said the archdiocese immediately notified the district attorney’s office when they learned of Crow’s actions and took steps to remove Crow from his priestly duties. Rodi says they’ll continue to help with the investigation but wouldn’t say much else about the allegations.

“The archdiocese does not in any way wish to imperil an active investigation and so we’ll continue to make public statements as we’re able to,” said Rodi.

The DA’s office says they could use some more help.

“There are witnesses that are employees of the archdiocese that we are having difficulty in talking to right now, but I feel very confident that with the support of the archdiocese, those witnesses will be made available to us,” said Blackwood.

In the meantime, Blackwood says the DA’s office is in the fact-finding phase of the investigation. He’s asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re looking for any information related to the situation surrounding Father Crow and any of his associated or people that have had contact with him,” said Blackwood.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to contact the Mobile County District Attorney’s office at 251-574-3400.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker

Latest News

Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
First day of classes at South Alabama
First day of classes at South Alabama
District Attorney Keith Blackwood makes statement on Alex Crow case
District Attorney Keith Blackwood makes statement on Alex Crow case
A cannabis-focused conference is set to be in Birmingham this October.
Alabama medical cannabis conference set for October