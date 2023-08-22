Mobile County District Attorney’s Office still looking for information and witnesses in Alex Crow investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators say former priest Alex Crow still remains in Italy after allegedly fleeing the country with an 18-year-old girl. Mobile County District Keith Blackwood says his office is working with the archdiocese to get more evidence in this investigation.

“We appreciate the archbishop’s statement that he released yesterday,” said Blackwood. “We’re currently working with the archdiocese to retrieve documents that would be in their possession.”

In that statement, Archbishop Thomas Rodi said the archdiocese immediately notified the district attorney’s office when they learned of Crow’s actions and took steps to remove Crow from his priestly duties. Rodi says they’ll continue to help with the investigation but wouldn’t say much else about the allegations.

“The archdiocese does not in any way wish to imperil an active investigation and so we’ll continue to make public statements as we’re able to,” said Rodi.

The DA’s office says they could use some more help.

“There are witnesses that are employees of the archdiocese that we are having difficulty in talking to right now, but I feel very confident that with the support of the archdiocese, those witnesses will be made available to us,” said Blackwood.

In the meantime, Blackwood says the DA’s office is in the fact-finding phase of the investigation. He’s asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re looking for any information related to the situation surrounding Father Crow and any of his associated or people that have had contact with him,” said Blackwood.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to contact the Mobile County District Attorney’s office at 251-574-3400.

