Mobile police investigating gas station robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Chevron gas station, 139 S. Sage Ave., around 1:06 a.m. Monday in reference to a commercial robbery.

Police said an unknown man had entered the store with his face concealed and brandishing a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the cash register. When the victim handed over the money, the suspect fled before the officers arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

