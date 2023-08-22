Advertise With Us
Mobile police investigating gas station robbery

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Chevron gas station, 139 S. Sage Ave., around 1:06 a.m. Monday in reference to a commercial robbery.

Police said an unknown man had entered the store with his face concealed and brandishing a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the cash register. When the victim handed over the money, the suspect fled before the officers arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
Mobile City Council meeting today discussing changes to capital improvement
Police line graphic
U.S. Space Command
AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision
Two 12 year-olds arrested for trying to steal 4-wheelers
