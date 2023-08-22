Advertise With Us
Mount Vernon man sentenced to 20 years for running over another man

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Mount Vernon man to 20 years in prison for running over another man two years ago.

Colton Ketchum was originally charged with murder in the death of Edward Rivers Jr., but a jury in June found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A hunter discovered Rivers’ body on Coy Smith Highway. Prosecutors told the court Ketchum ran over Rivers then left him for dead.

On Monday, Ketchum’s attorney indicated that he will appeal the sentence.

