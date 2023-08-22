Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into mobile home

Marcus Millsap
Marcus Millsap(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a mobile home and demanding personal belongings from a victim.

Police said they responded to a burglary complaint at Ridgewood Mobile Home Park off of Dawes Road on Monday, Aug 21 at 1:15 p.m.

Officers discovered a male subject had forcefully kicked in the victim’s door and demanded money while armed with a knife before taking personal belongings and fleeing, according to authorities.

Officers located and apprehended Marcus Millsap, 29, as the suspect and charged him with first degree robbery and first degree burglary, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

