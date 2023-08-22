Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham woman has been convicted in a sex crimes against a family member case dating back to August 2019, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Michelle Lee Ratliff was convicted of Sexual Torture by Force, Sodomy 1st Degree and Distribution of Drugs to a Minor. She was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Ratliff was charged along with Edwin Ratliff who had previously entered a guilty plea and received the same sentence.

She will not be eligible for parole or correctional incentive time, which means she cannot be released before the entire sentence has been served.

“Crimes such as this are a stain on our community and if you commit crimes like this in Shelby County my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Matt Casey. “We are thankful for the victim’s courage in this instance in coming forward,” added Casey.

Ratliff is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

