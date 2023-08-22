Prosecutors agree not to use statements accused cop killer made after asking for lawyer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Tuesday agreed not to use statements that capital murder defendant Marco Antonio Perez made after asking for a lawyer on the day police arrested him.

Perez’s lawyers had sought a court order prohibiting use of those statements. The concession by prosecutors resolves a key issue as the trial date rapidly approaches.

Perez, 24, of Theodore, stands accused of fatally shooting Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019. The officer was in plainclothes at the time and was trying to apprehend Perez on a pending gun charge. Prosecutors have announced they intend to seek the death penalty.

During Perez’s interrogation, the defendant asked for a lawyer. That immediately halted the questions, but a pair of federal agents and the two Mobile police detectives resumed questioning in two separate sessions.

The resolution of the issue is similar to what happened in federal court, where the same issue arose. Prosecutors in that case also agreed not to use statements after Perez asked for a lawyer. Jurors in that case ultimately found Perez guilty of a pair of gun charges stemming from Tuder’s death, and a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison. That case currently is on appeal.

Although prosecutors can still use Perez’s initial statement, there may still be a fight over how much of it can be played for the jury. The defense has asked that certain portions be redacted. Prosecutors oppose that. The two sides told Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks that they will try to reach an agreement.

In a separate matter on Tuesday, Brooks agreed to appoint Ashley Cameron, of the Mobile County Public Defender’s Office, to the case. Prosecutors Ashley Rich argued that Perez already has two “incredibly competent” court-appointed lawyers, Dennis Knizley and Jason Darley.

“Mr. Darley and Mr. Knizley are two for the most experienced capital murder attorneys in the entire 13th Judicial Circuit,” she said in court. “They have been on this case since day one.”

Rich argued that the Public Defender’s Office does not have the legal ability to take a case that a judge has not appointed it to.

“She raises an interesting point,” Brooks said. “And I don’t know the answer to it.”

But the judge resolved the question by simply appointing Cameron to the case.

The lawyers previewed other disputes that the judge may ultimately have to resolve. That includes the questionnaire that potential jurors will fill out. The defense has proposed a number of questions related to self-defense and whether jurors believe undercover officers should have to wear markings identifying themselves as law enforcement officers.

“We’re opposed to this in every way, shape and form,” Rich told the judge.

Darley argued that the defense in entitled to explore whether potential jurors are open a self-defense case.

“It’s clear it was a botched investigation from the beginning that day” he said.

The judge told the lawyers to try to reach an agreement on the written questionnaire. He said he would hold a hearing on the matter on Sept. 1 if consensus cannot be reached.

Brooks laid out a trial schedule that includes two weeks just to select the jury. That schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4: The deadline for the lawyers to submit their proposed instructions that the judge will give the jury about the law after closing arguments. The judge also asked for proposed verdict forms.

Sept. 11: A day reserved to hear arguments over pretrial motions either side may file regarding what may or may not be presented during the trial. The lawyers have on Sept. 1 to make those motions.

Sept. 12: Jury selection kicks off with a larger-than-normal pool of people gathering in the jury assembly room and filling out the written questionnaire. The judge said he hopes to come up with 55 people would be qualified to serve, out of a pool o about 160 people.

Sept. 13: A work day where lawyers will spend all day and half of the following day combing through the answers to those questions.

Sept. 14 in the afternoon: Potential jurors will answer general questions from lawyers to help the attorneys decide which ones are acceptable.

Sept 15: Lawyers will begin questioning potential jurors individually.

Sept. 21: Lawyers will select the jury. Brooks said he intends to seat 12 jurors and six alternates.

Sept. 25: Opening statements.

Brooks said testimony likely will take weeks.

“It may be the longest case tried in the history of this courthouse,” he said.

