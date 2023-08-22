Recipe: Shepherd’s Pie

JJ with Barnyard Buffet shows us a classic European favorite with a legendary depth of flavor. Minced meat and vegetables are cooked in flavorful reductions and then baked with mashed potatoes over the top.

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 lbs Ground Beef

4 tablespoons each, Salt & Pepper (divided into 2 equal portions of 2 tablespoons each)

2 large White Onions (finely grated)

2 large Carrots (finely grated)

4 cloves Garlic (finely grated)

4 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

3 tablespoons Tomato Paste

2 cups Red Wine (Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir)

4 sprigs Fresh Thyme (chopped)

2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

2 cups Chicken Stock

4 lbs Russet Potatoes (washed, peeled, & quartered)

4 tablespoons Butter (unsalted)

4 Large Egg Yolks

2.5 cups Parmesan (freshly shredded)

STEPS:

Part 1 “Mince”

Bring a large pan to high heat, with 4 tablespoons of Olive Oil in the pan

Add in ground beef. Season with 2 teaspoons each of Salt & Pepper, and brown the meat well.

Add in minced Onion, Garlic, and Carrot and cook for 4 minutes until vegetables are soft

Add Worcestershire and Tomato Paste, combine.

Add Red Wine, Thyme, and Rosemary, then cook until most of the wine has evaporated.

Add chicken stock, then cook for 4 minutes.

Turn off heat and set aside.

Part 2 “Potatoes”

Boil Potatoes for 20 minutes. Drain.

Mash potatoes with fork or masher.

Season with 2 teaspoons each, Salt & Pepper.

Add butter, egg yolks, and 2 cups of freshly-shredded Parmesan.

Part 3 “Assembly”

Pour the mince into a casserole dish.

Use a spatula to spread the potatoes over the top until smooth.

Sprinkle ½ cup of freshly-shredded parmesan over the top.

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

Allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.

BUSINESS INFO:

Barnyard Buffet

Monday-Thursday 11-7

Friday 11-7:30

Saturday 11-7:30

Sunday 11-6

www.barnyardbuffet.com

Family-owned for 18 years.

“Best Buffet in Alabama” – iHeartRadio

“Alabama’s Best Fried Chicken” – al.com

“Best Takeout in Mobile/Baldwin” – Nappie Award Winner

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.