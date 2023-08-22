South Alabama football sets high bar for fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama football made huge strides last year and now the bar has been set much higher for the Jags.

Kane Wommack, South Alabama’s head football coach, welcomes that kind of pressure, following last year’s 10 and 3 season, 7 and 1 conference record, while qualifying for a bowl game.

Wommack spoke Monday at the C Spire 1st & 10 Club Meeting and Press Conference at Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q on SpringHill Avenue in Mobile.

“I think this team is playing with an expectation. And playing with an expectation gives you the opportunity that regardless if you’re up, whether you’re down 20, up 20,’” Wommack said.

“You walk out there feeling like everything is clicking, and there are days where you walk out on that field and it doesn’t feel like it’s clicking. But I think there are enough men with enough confidence, that they are going to play with an expectation and we’re going to find a way to win and I think that is what I’m seeing right now from our team,” he said.

The Jags open the season on the road against Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 2.

