Summer Makeup Trends

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Makeup artist Nyssa Green shares a few makeup tips and tricks perfect for summer.

Green has worked with celebrities, magazines and top corporations across the country and says the latte makeup look is trending right now.

The 8-time Emmy award wining makeup artist says this is a great and easy look that anyone can wear with simply using bronzers and brown shades. She says less is more, especially during the summer heat.

Green also showcases a few of her favorite products and talks about The Meraki Makeup Artist Retreat, an event that is happening in 2024. Green says the retreat is great for makeup artists who are just beginning and for those who want to further their career in the makeup industry.

For more details on Green, click HERE.

