We’re monitoring five areas in the Atlantic

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re not only tracking the heat here on the Gulf Coast, but now we’re also tracking the tropics! We’re monitoring five areas in the Atlantic and the Gulf. Two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic. One has moderate chances of development, and one has low chances. We will continue to monitor over the next week. Gert has weakened into a remnant low, and we will no longer be receiving advisories on that system. Franklin is a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean. It is expected to impact areas near the Dominican and Haiti, before pushing into the Central Atlantic. It could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the weekend. Tropical Storm Harold made landfall this morning near Padre Island, TX and is expected to dissipate in Mexico tomorrow morning.

The heat and humidity continue into the week ahead. Triple-digit daytime highs are possible beginning midweek and heading into the weekend, but high humidity will have us feeling even hotter! Be cautious and limit your time outside! Rain chances will be minimal. A heat advisory is in effect today.

Rip current risks are high today but will drop to low by the weekend, but still be careful if spending time at the beach.

Have a great day!

