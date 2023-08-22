MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just in time for a new school year, a new campaign hopes to spark a meaningful conversation about aspirational Disney princess characters and the importance of living each day with confidence and mindfulness.

Super mom and celebrity journalist Emily Foley has teamed up with Disney for the ‘Wonder of Princess’ celebration, which culminates with Disney’s ‘World Princess Week (August 20 – 26).

“‘Wonder of Princess’ is a month-long celebration of the Disney princess brand and its beloved princess characters, and the goal is to get kids excited about heading back to school and to inspire confidence for a new year of learning,” Foley said. “As part of the celebration, Disney is releasing a magical lineup of new products and collabs.”

Foleys says the ‘Wonder of Princess’ inspiration includes serenity soundscapes, comfort wear, new toys, and inspirational stories by Disney and Calm.

To learn more about the lineup of products, click HERE.

