911 caller finds body floating in Mobile Bay

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot more questions than answers, more than 24 hours after a man’s body was found floating in Mobile Bay.

Police have yet to identify the man. It’s still unsure how he got in the water and what caused his death.

The woman who made the 911 call said she was on a barge heading toward Fowl River Monday night when she and a friend saw the body in the water. The call came in shortly after 6 pm. They found a man, roughly in his 30s or 40s, floating face down in the water.

“I thought it was a barrel, but my friend actually said it was a body,” said Cornett. “Then we saw it and turned around and called 911 right away.”

Mobile Police are awaiting results of an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

“Hopefully they will get reunited with their family,” said Cornett.

Cornett said when they found the man, he was only wearing underwear.

If you know anything, reach out to Mobile Police.

