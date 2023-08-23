Advertise With Us
Hire One

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today will be hot! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast, meaning feels-like temperatures could get up to 115 degrees. Daytime highs will also be maxing out in the triple digits. Mobile Regional’s previous record high is 99 degrees. Rain chances will stay away, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

We’re not only tracking the heat here on the Gulf Coast, but we’re also tracking the tropics! We’re monitoring three areas in the Atlantic and the Caribbean. Two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic. One has high chances of development, and one has low chances. We will continue to monitor over the next week. Franklin is a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean. It is expected to impact areas near the Dominican and Haiti, before pushing into the Central Atlantic. It could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the weekend.

The heat and humidity continues into the week ahead. Triple-digit daytime highs are possible heading into the weekend, but high humidity will have us feeling even hotter! Be cautious and limit your time outside! Rain chances will be minimal.

Rip current risks are moderae today but will drop to low by the weekend, but still be careful if spending time at the beach.

Rain chances and temperatures in the 90s return next weekend when the area of high pressure influencing our forecast pushes west.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast
This could be the hottest day of the entire year
This could be the hottest day of the entire year
This could be the hottest day of the entire year
This could be the hottest day of the entire year
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 22 from FOX10 News
Heat wave still sizzles