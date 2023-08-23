Advertise With Us
Children’s & Women’s Hospital Family Advisory Council with USA Health

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this healthy living with USA Health Chelsey learns more about Children’s & Women’s Hospital Family Advisory Council. USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital seeking members for its Family Advisory Council

To better understand the needs of patients, families and caregivers who spend time at Children’s & Women’s Hospital, a family advisory board was established to streamline communication between parents and hospital healthcare teams. The hospital is seeking new members to join the council.

