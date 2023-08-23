Community demanding city council for transparency, ask to see Jawan Dallas body camera footage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pleas from the community continue to pour in, for Mobile Police to release body camera footage of the deadly encounter involving Jawan Dallas.

Several people attended the Mobile city council meeting Tuesday asking to release the video.

However, the city is adamant about not releasing the video until the investigation is completed.

It’s unclear where the elected city council stands, most of them chose not to comment.

James Jackson Jr. who attended Tuesday’s meeting says showing the video will clear up a lot of unanswered questions.

“We have witnesses that say he was beaten, but MPD chief says different,” Jackson said. “Justice for J. Say no more, show the video.”

It’s been fifty days since that deadly encounter between Dallas and a Mobile police officer.

According to investigators, Dallas died after being tased at least twice.

Investigators say he was confronted by officers, after a nearby burglary was called in at the Carol Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore.

Jackson said people want to see for themselves what happened.

“I’m here to ask you to advocate that this video be put out because us the taxpayers, we pay for these body cams, so why isn’t the video being put out for transparency?” Jackson asked.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and District Attorney Keith Blackwood have both said that video will not be released.

City Attorney Ricardo Woods says once the investigation is complete the family will be the only one to see that footage.

“We’ll be sitting down with the family and their attorney and allowing them to see the video,” Woods said. “We don’t do that until the criminal investigation is over.”

Chief Prine has made it clear that the officer followed the proper protocol, and could have used deadly force.

“The moment Mr. Dallas attempted to take the taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force and they didn’t do it,” Chief Prine said.

Under a new law that takes effect next month, it pushes for more transparency from law enforcement to release body camera footage.

Woods says the law won’t change video being released to the public though.

“The law that goes into effect September 1 will follow that as well,” Woods said. “As I said, as soon as the criminal investigation is over I’ve informed council for the family I will sit down with him and allow him to view the video.”

FOX 10 News reached out to MPD regarding Dallas’ toxicology report but was told MPD is still waiting on the report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

It could take as long as six months.

