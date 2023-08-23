Advertise With Us
Hire One

Conway Brooms

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re interested in learning how old-fashioned brooms are made or looking to purchase one, make sure to make your way to Vintage Market Days of Mobile this weekend!

Conway Brooms is one of the vendors at the vintage-inspired market and will be at The Grounds from August 25 – 27.

Owners Hoss and Kim Conway of Runnelstown, MS, started the business in May 2022 and have participated in several markets since then, traveling to Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Alabama. Kim Conway says they’ve been doing fairy well and things have taken off for them.

Hoss Conway says they use two machines that date back to the late 1800s to make various types of brooms – a winder and a stitcher. He says one broom typically takes him about two minutes to make.

To learn more about Conway Brooms, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

National Princess Week
World Princess Week
Product of the Year
Live from NYC: Product of the Year 2023
Vintage Market Days of Mobile
Vintage Market Days of Mobile
Dauphin Street Beerfest: Soul Kitchen
Dauphin Street Beerfest: Soul Kitchen