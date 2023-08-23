MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re interested in learning how old-fashioned brooms are made or looking to purchase one, make sure to make your way to Vintage Market Days of Mobile this weekend!

Conway Brooms is one of the vendors at the vintage-inspired market and will be at The Grounds from August 25 – 27.

Owners Hoss and Kim Conway of Runnelstown, MS, started the business in May 2022 and have participated in several markets since then, traveling to Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Alabama. Kim Conway says they’ve been doing fairy well and things have taken off for them.

Hoss Conway says they use two machines that date back to the late 1800s to make various types of brooms – a winder and a stitcher. He says one broom typically takes him about two minutes to make.

