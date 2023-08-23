Coyote Conundrum: coyote cat-killer in West Mobile has residents begging for action

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents in West Mobile say aggressive coyotes are popping up in their area.

Home security video from Marilyn and Manuel Cepeda’s porch in West Mobile shows a coyote lurking in the shadows. It bravely trots up to the front door, sniffs, then leaps away.

“It’s just concerning to think you could open this door, and be knee-to-nose with a coyote which I very well could have,” said Marilyn.

The video escalates. The same coyote hops off the porch and lunges at their cat, Bess, in the bushes before killing her.

“It reached up in the bushes, grabbed the cat and shook her...literally shook her to death,” said Marilyn.

But it wouldn’t be the coyote’s last visit.

“He did come back two days later,” added Manuel. “The other cat- we don’t give him outdoor privileges at this point.”

The Cepedas say they’re especially worried about the coyote because their area is full of children and pets.

HOA President Stephen Breland is working with concerned residents in the subdivision.

“We’ve reached out to the City, the administrative services department, and the department pretty much said it’s not our problem, sorry.”

Breland says coyotes frequent West Mobile, and the issue is nothing new. He has a video from his own porch showing a coyote moseying around.

“They’re attracted to food sources... and there’s a natural creek bed that runs through the neighborhood through a drainage ditch that’s part of the watershed for the Mobile City water that runs through here so that’s probably their main highway so it’s just an easy exit,” explained Breland.

In 2017, the Springhill area experienced a coyote problem, and the City of Mobile got involved.

”They went out and set traps and caught some. And their reasoning, that we’ve been told, is that it was in close proximity the school out of an abundance of caution for students that they did that. Where we are located right now- we’re literally across the street from Knollwood Christian School,” stated Breland.

“If it was good enough then, why can’t it be good enough now?” Breland questioned.

In the meantime, Breland is advising folks to be cautious.

“Feed your animals inside,” said Breland. “Don’t leave stray dog food, cat food out and the hours of 8 to dawn, I wouldn’t have my pets outside.”

The Cepedas continue to remain alert for possible coyotes as they wait for answers.

“I don’t know the answer. It’s a hazard to the residents,” said Manuel.

“Ideally, if he could be trapped and moved...I’m sort of a live and let-live but not on my doorstep,” added Marilyn.

FOX10 News reached out to the City of Mobile and they provided us with the following statement:

The City of Mobile’s Animal Services Department and our animal control officers cannot trap wild animals including nuisance wildlife like coyotes, alligators, opossums, etc. The City has, on very rare occasions, contracted professional trappers to target wildlife in public rights of way, but only in instances when there is clear and demonstrable threat to humans, property or domestic animals. We respond to any complaints about coyotes we do receive with safety tips and information on how they can proceed. Private land owners and Homeowners Associations can get more information about engaging a professional wildlife trapper at the following link: Alabama Nuisance Animal Control | Outdoor Alabama or by contacting the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries of the Alabama Department of Conservation of Natural Resources.

Click here to learn more about Alabama Nuisance Animal Control.

