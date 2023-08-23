Dangerous heat wave intensifies Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Record breaking temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

FOX10′s team of meteorologists said it’s going to be 103 Wednesday. The heat index is 115. That means when you walk outside, it’s going to feel just that hot!

This heat is nothing to take lightly.

So here are a couple of things to remember:

Drink lots of water, some electrolytes too. The CDC says don’t wait until your thirsty to drink.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Make sure they have water and a working cooling system.

Stay in the AC when you can! It’s the number one way to protect yourself from heat related illness and death.

If you do plan to workout or go to sports practice, it’s best to do it early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler.

Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing.

And never leave a child or pet in the car, even for one minute.

If you need to cool down, you can always take a cold shower or bath. Watch FOX10 News to keep up with all the latest on this heat wave.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.