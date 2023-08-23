Advertise With Us
Dauphin Street Beerfest: Soul Kitchen

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beer lovers - get ready! The Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is back for its 25th year!

Today we were joined on Studio10 by Maggie Smith, owner of Soul Kitchen. Soul Kitchen will be featuring: Folklore Brewing & Meadery’s Grateful Red Ale, Wicked Weed Brewing’s Dr. Dank Pineapple Express IPA, and Oyster City Brewing Co.’s Tate’s Helles Lager.

Event Details:

Saturday, August 26th

6 PM - 9 PM

Downtown Mobile

Tickets: $35

To purchase tickets you can follow this link. You will choose a venue to pick up your mug and tickets, but after that, you can freely go from bar to bar.

