ECSO said they are investigating homicide

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that left one female dead.

Deputies said they responded to the 12000th block of Scenic Highway on Wednesday, Aug 23 and discovered a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said they arrested Christian Ketchum as the suspect, but deputies said they are looking for individuals who may have witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information or can help investigators identify these possible witnesses, please call Crime Stoppers or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

