Advertise With Us
Hire One

Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi

Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A family in Colorado is asking for help in finding their lost pet: a water buffalo.

Laura Jean spoke with KKTV, saying her water buffalo, named Moochi, went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County.

The family created a missing poster for the animal.

“Moochi has a super heart and loves people,” the poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward. She also has a white long hair star on her forehead.”

The family said Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The water buffalo’s owner said Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them.

The owner also said Moochi may cover her face in mud and look like a “mud monster” at times.

Anyone who may have information on Moochi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war