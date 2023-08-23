Advertise With Us
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Leading Ladies Reception

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Leading Ladies Reception is coming up in September. The organization is accepting nominations for leading ladies and leading workplaces until September 1st. Leading Ladies awards are given to women who exemplify outstanding leadership skills and community support, especially when furthering the advancement of girls and women. Leading Workplace for Women are awards given to organizations that support and encourage opportunities for women to develop leadership skills in their careers.

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Leading Ladies Reception (Mobile)

- September 21, 5:30 pm at Moe’s Original BBQ

Visit this website to submit your nomination.

