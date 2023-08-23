Advertise With Us
GulfQuest National Maritime Museum hosts U.S. Coast Guard Art exhibit

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new exhibit at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in Mobile is now open.

The U.S. Coast Guard Art exhibit features nearly 40 works of art from dozens of artists of the U.S. Coast Guard Art Program. This art brings to life the myriad missions the Coast Guard performs. Some of the art portrays daring search and rescue missions, dramatic surf boat exercises, protection of the environment and living marine resources and paintings of significant moments in Coast Guard history.

While the exhibit is already open, an official grand opening event is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at GulfQuest. The exhibit runs through December.

As a participating 2023 Blue Star Museum, GulfQuest is offering free admission to all U.S. military personnel and their families through Sept. 4.

