Intense temperatures spark uptick in emergency heat calls in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Intense heat in the Port City this summer has ignited a spike in heat-related emergency calls.

“We have seen an uptick in heat exposure or heat-related calls, July and August of this year as compared to all last year,” said Steven Millhouse, a Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman, “{In) 2022, we responded to fewer than 40 total heat exposure-type calls.”

Millhouse offered familiar advice – stay hydrated and limit exposure to the sun as much as possible. Across Mobile on Wednesday – a day that set an all-time high temperature for this date in August – folks appeared to be heeding that advice. Or maybe it was so miserable that they didn’t need to be told.

At Medal of Honor Park, no one dared play tennis at midday. There was not a child to be found on the playground equipment. One brave soul was at the splash pad. Don Nickerson said he took a break from his barber job to take his son to cool off.

“He was tearing my house up, so I gave him something to do,” he said. “So that’s it, for real. I took a break at work to take him out here.”

Nickerson’s little boy didn’t seem to mind at all as he darted between the water jets.

“Not at all,” he said. “He took his clothes off. So yep, he’s enjoying it.”

Mark Wicks said he works at a water plant that requires him to be outside at times. He said he trying to stay cool.

“Wear a boonie hate,” he said. “Stay hydrated. That’s about it.”

Fire-Rescue Department statistics indicate 44 heat-related calls since the beginning of June, up from 26 for those same three full months last year. August has been particularly bad, with 19 calls compared to three last year. Millhouse said the statistics likely understate the numbers because heat-related calls sometimes are labeled as other conditions, such as fainting or near-fainting.

“If it’s a medical emergency then, of course, we want to take them to the hospital,” Millhouse said. “But the first thing we do is try to get them out of the heat and then start to assess them from there. And then every situation is case by case.”

According to the University of South Alabama Health System, there has not been a surge in heat-related cases at the system’s hospitals. But the hospitals have seen their fair share of patients.

Emily Hughes, nurse manager of the Pediatric Emergency Department at Children’s and Women’s Hospital, said the ER treats heat patients by getting fluids up and slowly bringing the person’s temperature back to normal.

Hughes says when you drink fluids, you should avoid those with sugar and salt.

“One thing that people really forget about, especially if they’re playing football or they’re in the band, they have heavy items on their head, whether it’s a hat, a helmet. Remove those,” she said. “The heat in our body escapes through the top of our head. And we have on different types of items that keep that heat trapped.”

The extreme heat does not just pose a threat to people that fire-rescue workers help. Millhouse said the triple-digit temperatures also pose a risk to firefighters and medics – who spend a great deal of time outdoors, often in heavy gear.

“We can’t help our patients if we’re patients, ourselves,” he said. “So we want to make sure that we’re doing the same things that we’re preaching to the public.”

Millhouse said they stay in air-conditioned rooms between calls and drink plenty of water. And just as he says people should look out for their loved ones, he adds that fire-rescue workers look out for one another.

At the end of the day, though, firefighters can’t perpetually avoid the heat.

“That’s part of the job,” he said. “It is pretty brutal. Again, the heat is unforgiving, it’s unrelenting. But we have a job to do. It’s much like a contractor or a roofer or a construction worker. There’s a job that needs to be done, but you have to take care of yourself, as well.”

