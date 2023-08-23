Advertise With Us
The Mills Community set to become part of City of Foley

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mills Community voted 43 to 17 on Tuesday in favor of becoming part of the City of Foley, according to officials.

The vote will have to become certified by Baldwin County Probate Judge Harry D’Olive Jr. before the community of 170 people can officially become part of the city.

With part of the Mills Community already in Foley corporate limits, the Alabama Legislature approved a bill in May to allow residents in the remaining area of the community to vote on the issue of annexation.

The area where the annexation is proposed contained about 105 lots.

