Mobile man sentenced to 7 years in prison for PPP fraud, fentanyl distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man has been sentenced more than seven years in prison for wire fraud in connection with a false Paycheck Protection Program loan application and conspiring to distribute fentanyl while on federal pretrial release conditions.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced 31-year-old Kentarius Williams to serve 14 months in prison for wire fraud and 71 months in prison for the fentanyl distribution conspiracy. The terms are to run consecutively, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Alabama announced.

According to court documents, Williams submitted a fraudulent application to the Small Business Administration SBA , in April 2021 requesting a PPP loan in the amount of $20,833. In his PPP loan application, Williams falsely claimed that he was the sole proprietor of a nonexistent “cleaning service” business in need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams submitted a fake tax schedule purporting to show more than $100,000 in business income and monthly payroll expenses in excess of $8,000, court documents showed.

Federal prosecutors said Williams also admitted that from at least September 2022 through February 2023, he conspired with other people to distribute fentanyl. On several occasions, narcotics agents used confidential informants to conduct controlled purchases of fentanyl pills from Williams. Those transactions—including sales of fentanyl that Williams made while he was on pretrial release conditions in his federal wire fraud case—were videotaped, according to authorities.

A search of Williams’ apartment in Mobile in February 2023 turned up fentanyl and oxycodone pills, federal prosecutors said. Agents also searched Williams’s cell phone, which contained text and

Instagram messages in which he discussed his sales of fentanyl and other drugs. In January 2023, Williams even wrote that he “got rich off” sales of fentanyl pills, which he said he could obtain for “dirt cheap,” authorities said.

In addition to the 85-month total prison sentence, Moorer ordered Williams to serve a five-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will be required to undergo drug testing and treatment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.