MPD arrests woman for allegedly receiving stolen property

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for receiving stolen property and a man for drug possession.

Officers said they responded to Calagaz Photo at 90 Springdale Boulevard and discovered two subjects were attempting to sell a stolen camera which one of them had received from an acquaintance.

The subjects were attempting to sell it back to the establishment from which it had been stolen, according to authorities.

MPD said Rachel McClain, 28, was arrested for receiving stolen property and through the process of detaining her, officers also arrested Dewayne Melton, 36, after discovering he had drugs in his possession.

