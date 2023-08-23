MPD seeking driver who eluded officers following traffic stop; 3 others arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested three men but are still looking for another who they say eluded officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver and passengers provided false names when pulled over around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Montlimar Drive and Michael Boulevard. The passengers were arrested but the driver got away from officers.

Tony Lewis, 20, and Nathaniel Richardson, 21, both of Mobile, were arrested for obstructing justice using a false identity and attempting to elude police. Dantres Kinard, 20, also of Mobile, was arrested for attempting to elude police.

Authorities said three firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.