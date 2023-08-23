Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD seeking driver who eluded officers following traffic stop; 3 others arrested

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested three men but are still looking for another who they say eluded officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver and passengers provided false names when pulled over around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Montlimar Drive and Michael Boulevard. The passengers were arrested but the driver got away from officers.

Tony Lewis, 20, and Nathaniel Richardson, 21, both of Mobile, were arrested for obstructing justice using a false identity and attempting to elude police. Dantres Kinard, 20, also of Mobile, was arrested for attempting to elude police.

Authorities said three firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Imported foreign seafood is hurting local fishing
Bayou La Batre disaster declaration signed amid influx of imported foreign seafood
It will take about a year to add a third lane to southbound Hwy 59 between the Intracoastal...
Two years-worth of Hwy. 59 road work underway in Gulf Shores
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian suffers non-life-threatening injury after being hit by vehicle, Mobile police say
Ladd-Peebles turf installation complete
Ladd-Peebles turf installation complete
Imported foreign seafood is hurting local fishing
Imported foreign seafood is hurting local fishing