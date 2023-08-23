Multiple days of triple-digit heat to come

(WALA) - Our relentless heat wave not only continues through the end of the week and into the weekend, but the forecast is for temperatures of 100 degrees or higher from Thursday through next Monday. As a result, record highs will still be possible each day the rest of the week.

When the humidity is factored in, the heat index values are expected to top out around 110 degrees.

The next few days are also unlikely to see much in the way of rain to offer any brief relief. It will likely stay dry until Sunday or early next week.

As for as the tropics go, only one named storm is still spinning right now. Tropical Storm Franklin is moving northward across the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It’s headed out into the Atlantic where only Bermuda will be threatened.

Also, there are a couple of waves in the far Atlantic that have some development chances, but they are going to stay out to sea.

