Pedestrian suffers non-life-threatening injury after being hit by vehicle, Mobile police say

(Live 5/File)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities continue investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officer responded to St. Stephens Road and St. Charles Street around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim, a 54-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drive remained at the scene, MPD said.

