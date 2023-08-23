Preliminary hearing for man accused of assaulting former FOX10 meteorologist postponed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nilson Cain, the man accused of assaulting former FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but it’s been postponed.

FOX1 0has been told Cain is in quarantine.

Cain is charged with second-degree elderly abuse and neglect.

Surveillance video shows a man assaulting Thompson after he stopped for gas at the Murphy USA station on University Boulevard.

It happened on Thompson’s birthday. Police say they arrested Cain after matching his license plate to the one show in the surveillance video.

Cain’s preliminary hearing now will take place next month.

A judge will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictment.

