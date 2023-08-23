Record temperatures affect homes across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The heat is on here in the port city and the soaring temperatures are taking its toll on houses across the area. In some homes it is causing cracks in the drywall and doors that suddenly won’t close.

“When you’ve got this dry soil, it can’t hold the weight of foundation footing or slab concrete and that’s the biggest thing we’re seeing right now,” said Charlie Tatum, Assistant Sales Manager for AFS Foundation and Waterproofing Specialists.

Charlie Tatum with AFS Foundation and Waterproofing Specialists says it’s a common problem in the summer. He says typically they get 400-500 appointments a month with 30% of those calls being for concrete. That’s changed over the last month thanks to the heatwave.

“This month we’ve been running closer to 40-45% so almost half of our calls are coming because of concrete,” said Tatum.

These pictures show some of the problems they’ve been seeing. Tatum says cracks in the brick are the most common signs of a problem with the house.

“Any unlevel concrete like tripping hazards, cracks in the concrete itself. You can also see drywall cracks inside your home around door frames and window frames,” added Tatum. “You’ll see cracks coming down off the tops of your windowsills.”

Tatum says typically the problem can be fixed by injecting foam underneath the soil to lift the concrete to its original place. They can also use a helical pier to take the weight off the weak part of the soil. Either way he says catching the problem early is crucial.

“Once it becomes too big of an issue there’s a lot of other expenses that come with it so it can get more of an expensive repair cost,” said Tatum.

