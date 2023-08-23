SRCSO: Deputies seize 3,500 fentanyl pills worth more than $40,000

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A Milton man faces multiple charges after the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized about 3,500 fentanyl pills while serving a search warrant Tuesday.

The SRCSO Narcotics Unit and SWAT team, assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, seized the pills, which they said have a street value greater than $40,000, during a search of a home in the 5700 block of Pine Ridge Drive.

SRCSO said they also seized weapons, fraudulent check-making materials and more than $30,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Dajour Jacousya Donson was arrested in connection with the case.

Donson’s charges include first-degree felony trafficking of more than 4 grams of fentanyl; third-degree felony obstructing justice (tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding); third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and third-degree felony marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

