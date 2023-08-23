Advertise With Us
Hire One

SRCSO: Deputies seize 3,500 fentanyl pills worth more than $40,000

Dajour Jacousya Donson arrest
Dajour Jacousya Donson arrest(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A Milton man faces multiple charges after the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized about 3,500 fentanyl pills while serving a search warrant Tuesday.

The SRCSO Narcotics Unit and SWAT team, assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, seized the pills, which they said have a street value greater than $40,000, during a search of a home in the 5700 block of Pine Ridge Drive.

SRCSO said they also seized weapons, fraudulent check-making materials and more than $30,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Dajour Jacousya Donson was arrested in connection with the case.

Donson’s charges include first-degree felony trafficking of more than 4 grams of fentanyl; third-degree felony obstructing justice (tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding); third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and third-degree felony marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Mobile man sentenced to 7 years in prison for PPP fraud, fentanyl distribution
Restoring Alabama's wild oyster population
Restoring Alabama's wild oyster population
Bayou La Batre issues disaster declaration due to influx of imported shrimp
Bayou La Batre issues disaster declaration due to influx of imported shrimp
Prosecutors agree not to use statements accused cop killer made after asking for lawyer
Prosecutors agree not to use statements accused cop killer made after asking for lawyer