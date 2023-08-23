Advertise With Us
Hire One

This could be the hottest day of the entire year

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This could be the hottest day of the entire year with highs approaching 105 degrees. 105 is the hottest temp ever recorded in Mobile and we will be in the ballpark of tying that so be extra careful outside today.

Try to avoid the outdoors between 11am-6pm. If you have to work outside, do it in the morning or at dusk. Highs will stay in the low 100′s through the weekend, but then we’ll FINALLY see the heat dome moving out. Rain coverage will ramp up next week and heat levels will start to decline.

Highs will be back in the mid 90s to start next week with rain coverage reaching at least 40%. In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is lifting north and could become a hurricane this weekend but it doesn’t look like it’ll impact the U.S mainland.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

This could be the hottest day of the entire year
This could be the hottest day of the entire year
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 22 from FOX10 News
Heat wave still sizzles
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 22 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 22 from FOX10 News
We’re monitoring five areas in the Atlantic
We’re monitoring five areas in the Atlantic