MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This could be the hottest day of the entire year with highs approaching 105 degrees. 105 is the hottest temp ever recorded in Mobile and we will be in the ballpark of tying that so be extra careful outside today.

Try to avoid the outdoors between 11am-6pm. If you have to work outside, do it in the morning or at dusk. Highs will stay in the low 100′s through the weekend, but then we’ll FINALLY see the heat dome moving out. Rain coverage will ramp up next week and heat levels will start to decline.

Highs will be back in the mid 90s to start next week with rain coverage reaching at least 40%. In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is lifting north and could become a hurricane this weekend but it doesn’t look like it’ll impact the U.S mainland.

