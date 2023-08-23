Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is collecting all the evidence from an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Madison County.

Two people were killed, including the suspect and two other people were injured.

The deadly dispute began Tuesday night on Oakfield Boulevard, near Clarkdell Road in the Oakfield Subdivision.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said his department received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance between a male and female.

Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims at the entrance of the neighborhood. That’s when deputies began getting tips from residents about the possible gunman still near the area. That’s when Tucker said a brief pursuit began before a deadly ending for the suspect.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital and two were taken by ambulance.

MBI later confirmed one of those victims died from their injuries. No members of law enforcement were injured in this incident.

WLBT is working to learn the conditions of the other victims.

