Two years-worth of Hwy. 59 road work underway in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A major road project is underway in Gulf Shores as crews work to widen Highway 59 to three southbound lanes. There are some changes to traffic patterns motorists will need to get used to.

Southbound lanes of Highway 59 between the Intracoastal Waterway and Fort Morgan Road will be a construction zone for at least the next year. That’s how long Gulf Shores city officials expect it to take contractors to widen that stretch of road from two to three lanes. Work began August 1, 2023 and crews are in the process of moving utilities now.

It will take about a year to add a third lane to southbound Hwy 59 between the Intracoastal Waterway bridge and Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores (Hal Scheurich)

“Right now, we’re working on putting in the new water line because the old water line is going to be under the new lane of the road and so they’re also putting in the stormwater piping and the boxes for that,” said interim city engineer and construction manager for the city of Gulf Shores, Clint Colvin.

To do the work, the right lane has been shut down and the center turn lane converted to a traffic lane to keep two lanes of southbound traffic open. This means motorists won’t be able to make left turns to roads or businesses while this phase of the construction is going on.

“Be patient with us,” said Colvin. “You know, we do have workers in the area so no speeding of course and there are going to be some delays with construction and so, unfortunately that’s one of those things you have to deal with. The cost of progress.”

Not only is the city of Gulf Shores growing by the year, the number of tourists is also growing. With a lot of them staying on the Ft. Morgan peninsula, expanding the highway to three lanes should help greatly with traffic flow during tourist season.

“Going south on 59, it’s going to help people turning off, going to all these grocery stores, restaurants and it will help with morning traffic going to school, actually,” said hopeful Gulf Shores resident, Jacob von Eberstein. “It’s going to be…it’s going to be nice.”

The cost of the project is right at $11 million with half of it coming through large grants and the city paying for the other half. When finished, Highway 59 will be widened from the Target shopping center at Cypress Bend Drive all the way to Ft. Morgan Road. That phase won’t be finished for more than two years.

