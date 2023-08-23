Vintage Market Days of Mobile
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -
Vintage Market Days of Mobile
1035 Cody Rd N – The Grounds
https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/mobile/
August 25-27 10a-4p; presale ticket holders can get in as early as 9:30am
First 25 presale ticket holders in line will receive goodie bags
Children 12 and under and parking are FREE
Indoors and airconditioned
Food trucks and live music onsite
Tickets available to purchase online through 8/23
Tickets can be purchased at the gate
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.