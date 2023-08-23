MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Vintage Market Days of Mobile

1035 Cody Rd N – The Grounds

https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/mobile/

August 25-27 10a-4p; presale ticket holders can get in as early as 9:30am

First 25 presale ticket holders in line will receive goodie bags

Children 12 and under and parking are FREE

Indoors and airconditioned

Food trucks and live music onsite

Tickets available to purchase online through 8/23

Tickets can be purchased at the gate

