By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio 10 is celebrating Disney’s ‘World Princess Week,’ which is taking place from August 20 – 26.

To talk all things princess, Once Upon a Time Parties stopped by the studio and brought Cinderella and Princess Tiana along.

The company has serviced the Gulf Coast since 2013 and helps bring some of the most beloved fairytale characters to life at various events.

Owner Kat Caraway says many of the princess characters will be at the LoDa Art Walk in Mobile, which is scheduled for September 8. The event will celebrate all things Disney and invites everyone to dress up in their favorite Disney attire. Caraway encourages those looking for a magical princess experience to attend the event.

For more details on Once Upon a Time Parties, click HERE.

Body found in Mobile Bay
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
