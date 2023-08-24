3rd case of rare mosquito-borne disease reported in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Health officials say there’s been another positive case of a rare mosquito-borne disease in Baldwin County. This comes after two people in the area contracted the illness, resulting in the death of a little girl.

Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says a horse in Baldwin County tested positive for this rare disease known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE. A veterinarian at a laboratory in Auburn reported the results.

Health officials say EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease that is more severe than West Nile Virus. To put things into perspective, they say around 30% of positive West Nile Virus cases result in death while the rate of death for EEE is almost 90%.

Once contracted, EEE causes inflammation or swelling of the brain and spinal cord. Those infected may experience a wide range of symptoms including a fever above 103 degrees, lack of response to facial stimulation, anorexia and depression.

In light of this third positive case, health officials are recommending horse owners have their animals vaccinated for EEE and West Nile Virus every six months. They add it’s rare for horses to spread the virus to humans. However, they recommend people limit exposure to mosquitoes during this time of year.

They also say humans can protect themselves by:

Using DEET insect repellent

Wearing protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts and pants

Removing any standing water from the premises

Minimizing outdoor time at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed the most

Baldwin County is not the only place dealing with this threat. In June, The Mobile County Health Department reported that a mosquito tested positive for EEE.

