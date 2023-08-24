Advertise With Us
Hire One

About the house: “Fix it” firsts

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millennials now make up the largest share of homebuyers (36%) in the U.S. and the majority of the homes (53%) they purchase are fixer-uppers. While younger generations are considered problem solvers, many suffer from DIY “analysis paralysis,” intimidated by their own to-do list. Fortunately, first-time homeowners don’t have to take those first steps alone.

The Home Depot, its mobile app and New Homeowner Hub work in tandem to build DIY confidence and turn your to-dos into done. The hub provides resources like instant access to free interactive virtual workshops and how-to videos on demand. Imagine you see pendant lights in a restaurant that would look great in your new home. The app is made for that! With its image search, store mode and product locator features, you can easily search for a match, find it in the store, down to the aisle, or have it delivered for free.

As first-time homeowners are rolling up their sleeves in anticipation, or trepidation, of tackling their first fix-it projects – many starting during the long Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Recipe Turkey meatballs
Recipe Summertime spinach salad
Getting Kids Money Wise
Getting Kids Money Wise
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Fight Oar Die
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Fight Oar Die