AL Medical Cannabis Commission asks to redo business license process for third time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s medical cannabis commission was in court Thursday, one of many appearances as the group continues to face an onslaught of lawsuits about the business licensing process, which is currently on pause after accusations that they violated Alabama’s open meetings act.

Thursday, the commission asked the court for permission to reward business licenses a third time but this time the entire process will be public. The judge decided to keep the pause in place until a planned preliminary hearing on the matter is held on Monday. That hearing will focus on the possible Open Meetings Act violations by the medical cannabis commission.

Will Somerville represents one of the multiple companies that weren’t awarded a business license.

“Not just the scoring, but the entire process has been shrouded in secrecy. And that’s not how government is supposed to work in this country,” he said.

Those companies allege the commission violated Alabama’s Open Meetings Act when the group went into executive session to rank their preferred businesses before awarding licenses.

“Nobody knows exactly what was discussed then,” said Somerville. “So we think that the debate needs to be in public so that everybody can know what’s going on.”

The state cannot comment on ongoing litigation. During the hearing, the commission asked the judge for permission to revoke the Aug. 10 license and redo the awards process in front of the public at the Aug. 31 meeting. The judge denied that request.

Somerville says they do want the award process redone but differently.

“All the applicants who want to have an opportunity to present their cases to the commission to say, here’s why we’ve got a great product, here’s why we’ve got a great application, here’s our facility, we can really get product to the people of Alabama quickly so that they can start taking this medicine, which is the purpose of the statute,” said Somerville.

Sommerville says they plan to bring commission members to the stand on Monday to make their case against the commission. If the judge orders a redo that would be the third round of revoking and rewarding business licenses.

