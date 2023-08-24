Alabama Hospital Association expects more heat-related hospitalizations this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association is expecting the heat wave to send more people to the emergency room this week.

“It won’t, unfortunately, be surprising,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

“When you get these kinds of temperatures, especially with the heat index, and you couple that with it doesn’t cool off substantially at night, you set up the perfect conditions for either heat stress or heat stroke, heat exhaustion,” he said.

That is why Williamson said it is important for hospitals across the state to prepare.

Patients experiencing heat stroke, with high temperatures and no sweat, may need an ice bath. Patients who are lightheaded and sweating profusely may need an IV.

To perform treatments, hospitals need health care workers. Williamson said that could affect people’s wait times.

“Those who are in most immediate need of care are the ones who are going to be seen and provided care,” Williamson said.

While the weather is heating up, so is high school football season. Local players and fans will pack stadium stands this week, but Williamson said he does not want them to pack hospitals.

“Minimizing time in the sun, to the extent that you can, is critically important, but hydration is also critically important,” he said.

Williamson said alcohol could dehydrate you. He suggested drinking water before sporting events instead.

For spectators in the stands, the Alabama Hospital Association says light-colored clothes can help fans stay cool.

